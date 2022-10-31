FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post earnings of $3.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. On average, analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $189.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

