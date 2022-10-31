Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $602.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,175.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 32.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.