Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $37.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. Cowen increased their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

FL stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 96,732.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,362,000 after buying an additional 749,675 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $11,179,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 56.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after buying an additional 398,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $126,169,000 after buying an additional 389,754 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

