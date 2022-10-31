Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 11,310,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 739.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,550. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Formula One Group to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

