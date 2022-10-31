Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 11,194 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 953,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $76,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 115,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.15. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

