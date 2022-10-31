Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 36,449 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,469,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,449 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $175,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 519,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,548,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

