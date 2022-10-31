Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $84.41 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 60,356 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $84,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 374,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,072,586. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

