Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,428,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,399 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.06% of AT&T worth $92,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 685,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,333,762. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

