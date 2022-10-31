Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,317,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,597 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.16% of Raytheon Technologies worth $222,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.90. The stock had a trading volume of 42,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,641. The firm has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.93.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

