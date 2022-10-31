Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 746,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $57,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

