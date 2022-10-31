Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FTS. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortis to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.46.

Fortis Price Performance

TSE:FTS traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$53.02. The company had a trading volume of 573,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,791. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.45 and a 52-week high of C$65.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.38 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72.

About Fortis

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.962707 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

