Forum Private Client Group LLC Buys 2,777 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.31. 6,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,679. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

