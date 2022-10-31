Forum Private Client Group LLC Buys 6,209 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 524,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 53,943 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,134 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $688,000.

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.02. 108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

