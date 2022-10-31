Forum Private Client Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 12,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.57. 66,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,762. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.09 and its 200-day moving average is $232.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

