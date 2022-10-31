Forum Private Client Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Forum Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 168.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.35. 535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,348. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

