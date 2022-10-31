Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $25.38 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

