Franklin Resources Inc Buys 64,406 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 64,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $273,725.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,658,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,047,286.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 71,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $302,460.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 53,800 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $218,966.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 37,672 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $153,325.04.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 61,729 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,619.74.

On Monday, October 17th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 51,277 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $213,312.32.

On Friday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 59,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $243,355.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 46,244 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $193,762.36.

On Monday, October 10th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 36,136 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $155,023.44.

On Friday, October 7th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 17,402 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,306.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,967,386 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22.

Shares of BEN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.40. 70,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

