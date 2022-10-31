Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX):

10/21/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

10/20/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $23.00.

10/13/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

FCX traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.69. 13,054,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,856,705. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.9% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,701 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

