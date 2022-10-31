Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 30,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 777,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

FMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €37.00 ($37.76) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

