Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.78 on Monday. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 68.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $121.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,506.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 200,800 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $2,921,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,749.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,506.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at $260,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and have sold 30,355 shares valued at $444,006. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $143,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

