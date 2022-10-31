Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,654.20 ($32.07).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,855 ($22.41) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,348 ($16.29) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,066 ($12.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,615 ($31.60). The stock has a market cap of £531.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,558.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,325.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,358.36.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

