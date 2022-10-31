Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Down 6.9% in October

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 12,880,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Frontline Price Performance
NYSE FRO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.14. Frontline has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 193.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Amundi increased its stake in Frontline by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
