FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Down to $61.81

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.81, but opened at $59.94. FRP shares last traded at $60.57, with a volume of 177 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FRP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.39 million, a PE ratio of 515.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in FRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in FRP in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in FRP in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FRP by 108.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FRP by 52.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

