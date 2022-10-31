FTX Token (FTT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63.37 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $3.51 billion and approximately $63.37 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for approximately $26.34 or 0.00127276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,614.54 or 0.31913328 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012464 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 329,004,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,135,514 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

