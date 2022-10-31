G999 (G999) Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $21,510.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00094097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00070078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00025856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007184 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000188 BTC.

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

