Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Lifted by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 442,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Gartner by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total transaction of $390,789.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,150.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $301.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.95 and a 200-day moving average of $274.14.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.