Gator Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,500 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 16,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,225,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after buying an additional 198,766 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 735,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 189,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,986. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

