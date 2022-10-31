General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.89. The stock had a trading volume of 62,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,967. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

