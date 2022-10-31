Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GEL opened at $11.62 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $721.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,667,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 20,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Davison bought 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,667,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $395,200. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 44.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

