Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.50. 16,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $179.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.52.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

