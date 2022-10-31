Gifto (GTO) Price Reaches $0.0186 on Exchanges

Gifto (GTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $18.63 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gifto has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

