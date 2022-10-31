Gifto Price Reaches $0.0189 on Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gifto has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@gifto. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

