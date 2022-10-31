Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 896 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of C opened at $46.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

