Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 415 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $39.95 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

