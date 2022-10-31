Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Short Interest Update

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,200 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 563,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Global Fashion Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLFGF remained flat at $1.87 during midday trading on Monday. Global Fashion Group has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

Get Global Fashion Group alerts:

About Global Fashion Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.