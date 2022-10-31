Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.53-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.09 billion-$8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.53-9.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.00.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $10.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.99. The company had a trading volume of 169,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,479. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $104.23 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 647.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.51.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,629,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 332,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

