Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 146.31% from the company’s previous close.

Globalstar stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $27,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,104.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Globalstar news, CEO David B. Kagan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,220.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,104.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 27.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 83,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

