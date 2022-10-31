Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 146.31% from the company’s previous close.
Globalstar stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 27.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 83,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
