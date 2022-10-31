Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 256,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,356,049 shares.The stock last traded at $2.06 and had previously closed at $2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. Analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globalstar news, Director Keith O. Cowan purchased 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $148,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 626,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,730.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Monroe III purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith O. Cowan purchased 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $148,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,730.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310. 62.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,263 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 170.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 25.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.