Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,121 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 1.56% of Globant worth $115,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Globant in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.13.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $189.09 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $158.86 and a one year high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.42.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

