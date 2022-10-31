GMX (GMX) Price Up 18% Over Last Week

GMX (GMX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, GMX has traded up 18% against the US dollar. GMX has a market cap of $341.10 million and $19.63 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $42.69 or 0.00209490 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

