GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Update

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,612,600 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 1,975,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

GoGold Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS GLGDF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.14. 89,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,889. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.