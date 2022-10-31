Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Update

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,200 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 892,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of GORO stock remained flat at $1.60 during trading hours on Monday. 530,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.63.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GORO. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.
