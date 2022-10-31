Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Update

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,200 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 892,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Gold Resource Price Performance

Shares of GORO stock remained flat at $1.60 during trading hours on Monday. 530,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GORO. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gold Resource Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 16.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,799,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 692,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the third quarter worth $382,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 195.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 62,116 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

