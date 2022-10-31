Goldfinch Hits One Day Volume of $445,653.00 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Goldfinch has a market cap of $17.92 million and approximately $445,653.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,447,334 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

