Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 252,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 485,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 63,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.32. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,031. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31.

