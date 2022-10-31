Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 164,104 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.69.

Gores Holdings IX Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHIX. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at $14,670,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth $94,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $2,445,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

