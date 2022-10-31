GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

GreenSpace Brands Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at GreenSpace Brands

In other GreenSpace Brands news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 3,128,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,576.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,455,868 shares in the company, valued at C$969,117.36.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

