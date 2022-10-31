Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.68 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $148,310.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,395.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00267250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00118307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00723416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00561551 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00232599 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

