Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 52,697 shares.The stock last traded at $154.47 and had previously closed at $151.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAC. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 70,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

