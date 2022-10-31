Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 52,697 shares.The stock last traded at $154.47 and had previously closed at $151.39.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAC. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
