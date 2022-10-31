Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in October

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.3 days.

OTCMKTS GUZOF remained flat at 1.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.57. Grupo Herdez has a twelve month low of 1.18 and a twelve month high of 2.05.

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

