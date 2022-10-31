Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in October

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.3 days.
OTCMKTS GUZOF remained flat at 1.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.57. Grupo Herdez has a twelve month low of 1.18 and a twelve month high of 2.05.
