H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.70

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.
H.I.S. Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.
About H.I.S.
H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.
